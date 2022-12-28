Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” he said.

Hiraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Her condition is stable, the hospital said.

