Rahul Gandhi writes to CM Revanth on Telangana gig workers’ bill

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 20 November, urged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to initiate statewide consultations for drafting a bill aimed at improving the welfare of gig workers.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Gandhi commended the state’s efforts in prioritising gig workers’ welfare, following the example set by Congress-led Rajasthan. He proposed active participation in the consultation process to ensure the resulting law is robust, effective, and meaningful.

Expressing confidence in the state government’s ability to lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy, Gandhi pointed out that the lack of regulations over the years had weakened workers’ ability to negotiate fair terms of employment.

Highlighting key concerns, he wrote, “Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed.”

Gandhi also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of gig workers. He noted that over the last decade, lakhs of individuals have entered the gig economy, drawn by its relatively easy entry and flexibility, particularly in low-skilled roles.

He further observed that early incentives in the sector enabled many workers to acquire income-generating assets and tap into larger markets. The gig economy has provided viable livelihood opportunities for many, especially in the absence of alternative employment.

However, Gandhi acknowledged the vulnerabilities faced by gig workers due to the unstable nature of their jobs. Drawing attention to Congress’s manifesto commitments, he wrote, “We are dedicated to framing a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security. The states we govern have already taken significant steps in this regard, with the Congress government in Rajasthan being the first to legislate for gig workers’ welfare.”

Also Read 8K trainee constables to be inducted into Telangana police department

Responding to the leaders’ suggestions, the Telangana CM assured that the state would draft a law that would be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and pioneering, in line with Congress’ vision and promise.