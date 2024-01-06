Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Amit Shah: Special court defers hearing to Jan 18

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making the remarks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2024 2:46 pm IST
Rahul vows Raj model health scheme across country if Congress wins 2024 LS polls
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI.

Sultanpur: An MP-MLA court here on Saturday postponed to January 18 the hearing in a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union minister Amit Shah as advocates were occupied with a judicial workshop.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making the remarks.

Mishra’s lawyer Santosh Pandey said advocates were unavailable owing to a judicial workshop in the court for junior advocates.

MS Education Academy

He said the court had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear. The court then summoned the Congress leader on January 6.

Earlier on November 18 last year, judge Yogesh Yadav had reserved the verdict after arguments, posted the matter for the next hearing on November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16.

Mishra, a former chairman of a cooperative bank, is a resident of Hanumanganj.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2024 2:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button