Rahul lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals’ documents

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala’s Wayanad on becoming India’s first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.

“An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India,” Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

“Proud that Wayanad is India’s 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals,” he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people’s representatives for the initiative.