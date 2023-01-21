Rahul lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals’ documents

Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 21st January 2023 4:45 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala’s Wayanad on becoming India’s first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.

“An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India,” Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

“Proud that Wayanad is India’s 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals,” he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people’s representatives for the initiative.

