Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi enjoy snow scooter ride in Gulmarg

Srinagar: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoying a ride on a snow scooter in Gulmarg ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir is breaking the internet.

In the footage, the Gandhi siblings can be seen taking turns in the driver’s seat of the snow scooter with several other scooters, carrying security personnel of the Congress leaders, in tow.

Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji and Priyanka Gandhi in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/CVkuDvkRlL — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) February 19, 2023

The 101-second video has been widely shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

While most viewers have commented favourably to the Gandhi siblings’ joy ride, some ridiculed them for not being ‘serious’.

“Would any voter take a Leader seriously, if these types of videos are put out?” a Twitter user (@Vijay_NT2) commented on the video posted by a Youth Congress leader from Rajasthan.

Rahul arrived here last week on a private visit and has been camping in Gulmarg. He was joined by his sister over the weekend.

The brother-sister duo were in Kashmir during the last two days of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in January.