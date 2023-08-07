Rahul slams BJP govt over inflation, says govt not listening to poor

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2023 2:42 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor, as he shared a video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

BookMyMBBS

Gandhi shared the video of his interactions at the Azadpur Mandi on his social media handles.

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is ‘mandi (slowdow) in the Mandi’.

MS Education Academy

“Jata Shankar is a labourer who has not been able to go home, meet his family, for more than a year because of this work. How will he go, if he misses work, money will be deducted and it will become more difficult to survive in this inflation,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

“A shopkeeper also told me that due to the losses, he has to sleep hungry two to three nights in a week. Far from solving the problems of the country’s poor, the government is not even listening to them!” Gandhi said.

Time will change, India will unite, the tears of the poor will be wiped off, Gandhi said.

Also Read
Rahul changes his X bio from ‘Dis’Qualified MP’ to ‘Member of Parliament’

Gandhi last Tuesday had visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

The visit came days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana’s Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother’s residence.

Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2023 2:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button