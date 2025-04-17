Rahul slams govt over ‘inhumane’ working conditions of loco pilots

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government over the working conditions of loco pilots, saying that being made to work in “inhumane” conditions is not only an injustice to them but also playing with the safety of crores of passengers who travel by trains.

Gandhi also shared a media report on X which claimed that Railways rejected the demand for a break and women staff were quoted as saying that they had to do eight hours duty without a toilet facility.

“Last year, when I met the railway loco pilots, I was deeply worried to know their conditions — 14-hour shifts, continuous night duty, no adequate rest, no food break and no toilet facilities,” Gandhi said

पिछले साल जब मैं रेलवे के लोको पायलटों से मिला, तो उनकी स्थिति जानकर गहरी चिंता हुई थी — 14-14 घंटे की शिफ्ट, लगातार रात की ड्यूटी, न पर्याप्त आराम, न खाने का ब्रेक और न शौचालय की सुविधा।



हादसों के बाद रेलवे 'मानवीय चूक' कहकर पल्ला झाड़ लेता है, लेकिन यह नहीं बताता कि… pic.twitter.com/BWXuQm48KQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2025

“After accidents, the railway shrugs off the responsibility by calling it ‘human error’, but does not explain how the employees are made to work in an inhumane manner,” the former Congress president said.

Their basic demands were fixed working hours and a better environment but the government formed a committee just for show and there was no intention to find a solution, he alleged.

“Now even demands like food and toilet breaks have been rejected saying that ‘it is not practical’. This is not only an injustice to the loco pilots, but also playing with the safety of crores of passengers who travel by trains,” Gandhi said.

“This is a fight for justice and we are with the loco pilots in this – as long as the government remains deaf, we will keep raising our voice,” he said.