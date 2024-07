Rahul to appear before MP-MLA court in UP in defamation case

Sultanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA court here on Friday for a hearing in a defamation case.

Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana said on Thursday that Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will land at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and then proceed towards Sultanpur.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation case on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for making alleged objectionable remarks against the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court granted bail to Gandhi in this case on February 20.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has summoned Gandhi to record his statement on July 26.