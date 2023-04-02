Rahul to appear in Surat court on Monday for filing of appeal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:25 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in a court in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday as an appeal is filed against his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case while party workers and leaders are reaching there.

The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said.

Also Read
Why is PM Modi ‘silent’: Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case and sentenced to two years jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

MS Education Academy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2023 7:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button