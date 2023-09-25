Rahul travels by train in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, says Bharat Jodo Yatra continues

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travel by a train
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travel by a train

Raipur: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a train ride from Bilaspur to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and interacted with the passengers and said that his Bharat Jodo Yatra continues.

Rahul Gandhi in a post on Facebook said, “Bharat Jodo journey continues… A short train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur – During the journey, I got a chance to meet many fellow travelers and had a lot of conversations.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader addressed a public meeting in poll bound Chhattisgarh.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state incharge Kumari Selja and others.

He also interacted with the train passengers during his journey.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur, he asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he was afraid of the caste census in the country.

He also said that caste census is like an x-ray of the country’s social fabric which is important to ensure everybody’s due participation in the decision making process.

