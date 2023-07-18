Rahul, Venugopal, Surjewala condole demise of ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

New Delhi: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, party leaders K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Rahul remembered Chandy saying he was an exemplary grassroots party leader and will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala.

“Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal also condoled the death of the veteran party leader and said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. He was a visionary CM who leaves behind a rich legacy of pro-people governance.”

“Under his towering leadership, Kerala reached great heights and he transformed the state through his reformist agenda. His passing is a big loss for the Congress Party and the people of Kerala. I join our entire state in mourning the loss of our guide. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters,” Venugopal said.

Congress General Secretary Surjewala also condoled Chandy’s death, saying a legend is no more.

“A legend is no more. The sagacious wisdom, the life of simplicity, the indomitable dedication to people & party described former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. His demise has left an unfillable void in the political spectrum. My heartfelt homage to the departed soul and condolences to the loved ones, friends and admirers all across,” Surjewala tweeted.

Chandy passed away on Tuesday morning in a Bengaluru hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 79.

Chandy became the Chief Minister of Kerala twice.