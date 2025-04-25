Rahul visits Apostolic Nunciature to offer condolences on Pope Francis’ demise

Apostolic nunciature is a top-level diplomatic mission of the Holy See, the central governing body of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City

Pope Francis
Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, center, flanked by Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, left, and Master of Ceremonies Lubomir Welnitz, right, performes the ceremonial aspersion of the body of Pope Francis with holy water as part of the final rites inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. AP/PTI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi on Friday and offered condolences on the passing away of Pope Francis.

The former Congress chief also paid a courtesy call on Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

India declared three days of state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

