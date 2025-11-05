Rahul’s press conference exposed India’s biggest electoral fraud: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi’s press conference has exposed India’s “biggest electoral fraud” and slammed the Election Commission, saying the poll body that stays “asleep” on hate-filled speeches suddenly becomes active in removing genuine voters from the electoral roll and adding fake ones.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the revision of the voter list is actually “vote theft”.

Ramesh’s remarks came after Gandhi, at a press conference here, claimed that the Haryana assembly polls last year were “stolen.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, Election Commission officials said his charge is “unfounded” as no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, “Rahul Gandhi’s press conference has exposed India’s biggest electoral fraud. 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana — prepared with the full knowledge of the BJP and the silent consent of the Election Commission.”

.@RahulGandhi की प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेंस ने भारत के सबसे बड़े चुनावी फ्रॉड का पर्दाफाश कर दिया है। हरियाणा में 25 लाख फर्ज़ी वोटर -भाजपा की पूरी जानकारी और चुनाव आयोग की मूक सहमति से तैयार किए गए।



मोदी-शाह का मॉडल साफ़ है: जब जनसमर्थन न मिले, तो मतदाता सूची ही बदल दो। वही चुनाव आयोग… https://t.co/xZbTeZhdog — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 5, 2025

“The Modi-Shah model is clear: when public support isn’t forthcoming, just change the voter list itself,” the Congress leader said.

Also Read Haryana: Rahul claims 25 lakh fake entries in state poll list

“The same Election Commission that stays asleep on hate-filled speeches suddenly becomes active in removing genuine voters from the list and adding fake ones. This isn’t a revision of the voter list— it’s vote theft,” Ramesh said.

Earlier, Gandhi cited electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to make the party win in Haryana.

The elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress president said at the press conference during which he put up a presentation to back his claim.

The poll authority, Gandhi added, launched “Operation Sarkar Chori” to convert the landslide victory of his party into a loss in the state

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he is questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in the country and is doing so with 100 per cent proof.

Gandhi also alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure the ruling party’s victory in Haryana and claimed “they are in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.