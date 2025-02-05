Raid at canteen of University in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet uncovers rat faeces

Hyderabad: As food hygiene remains a growing concern, the Telangana food safety team conducted a raid at NALSAR University’s canteen in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet on February 4.

Rat Faeces, Hygiene Violations Found at university canteen in Hyderabad

The food safety team found multiple violations at the campus canteen including rat faeces, cockroach infestation and 90 kg of unlabelled raw rajma in the storeroom. Pest control records, water analysis reports, and temperature logs were missing.

Further muskmelon seeds (20 kg) infested with insects were discarded, while whole green gram (30 kg) lacked essential labelling. The canteen’s FSSAI license was registered at a different address, and no FoSTaC-trained supervisor was present at university’s canteen.

Earlier, Telangana food safety department conducted raids on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Sultanpur campus and found grave violations in the institution canteen’s kitchen.

Maida flour (15 kg) was found to be infested with black beetles and was discarded. Fungal-infested vegetables (25kg) were identified and discarded, the department said.

This is not the first time that the JNTUH hostels have faced criticism over its hygiene standards. In the video, reportedly from the JNUTH Kukatpally campus, the vessels are left unmonitored, as the cat attempts to eat from them.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on several occasions have complained of finding pests in their food served at the hostel mess.





