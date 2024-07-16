Hyderabad: Video of cat eating out of vessels at JNTUH campus stirs row

Hyderabad: After controversy over a rat in a chutney vessel, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Sultanpur campus, a purported video of a cat eating food prepared for the students at another hostel has raised questions over the standards of hygiene maintained on its premises.

This is not the first time that the JNTUH hostels have faced criticism over its hygiene standards. In the video, reportedly from the JNUTH Kukatpally campus, the vessels are left unmonitored, as the cat attempts to eat from them.

A few days ago at JNTUH’s Sultanpur branch, a rat was reportedly found struggling to escape from a vessel of chutney that was prepared at the college mess.

However, officials did not respond to the video which triggered anger among students and sparked various reactions.

Students also on several occasions have complained of finding pests in their food served at the hostel mess.

Recently, officials from the food safety department, Telangana, conducted a raid at the JNTUH campus in Kukatpally and found several violations.

The canteen was found in violation of hygiene standards with handlers found without hedgers aprons and gloves. Semi-prepared food items and cut vegetables were left open without proper labelling and the kitchen premises were found to be in an unhygienic condition with waste thrown directly on the floor.

The food safety department reported that the JNTUH campus also lagged insect-proof screens and the doors were not fit to prevent entry of pests. The mess also did not maintain a proper FSSAI license, fitness and pest control records.

Despite the video making rounds on social media, Siasat.com has been unable to reach out to the management for a comment.