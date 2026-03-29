Raid at namkeen, chikki and Osmania biscuit units in Hyderabad; 3 held

The accused had been preparing the food items without adhering to food safety standards, using harmful chemicals, and supplying the same to local markets, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th March 2026 5:35 pm IST
Raid at namkeen, chikki and Osmania biscuit units in Hyderabad
Raid at namkeen, chikki and Osmania biscuit units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mailardevpally police, along with the newly constituted Hyderabad Food Adulteration Safety Team (H-Fast), on Saturday, March 28, conducted raids at three food manufacturing units in Babul Reddy Nagar and Laxmiguda areas and seized adulterated items like namkeen, chikkis, and Osmania biscuits.

The raids were carried out at Arun Kumar Foods, Anjani Foods, and Jain Foods, and the three people, Munnir Arun Kumar, 34, V Masthan Reddy, 46, and Vishal Jain, 41, were apprehended by the police.

The accused were preparing food items without adhering to food safety standards, using harmful chemicals, and supplying them to local markets, police said. Raw materials, chemicals, and food colours worth Rs 3,35,100 were also seized.

Subhan Haleem

Three cases have been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th March 2026 5:35 pm IST

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