Raid on Indigo supplier in Hyderabad uncovers cockroach infestation

Hyderabad: The food safety department of Telangana conducted a raid at Instahot Foods, a supplier for Indigo Airlines and an exporter in Hyderabad’s IDA Patancheru on February 12, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

Food safety raid in Hyderabad uncovers hygiene lapses

The team found expired food items, including Kasturi Methi (1.25 kg), mustard seeds (0.5 kg), and Rai Mota (1 kg), which were discarded. Nutmeg (1.5 kg) without proper labelling was seized. Some food articles were stored under a leaking air conditioner, raising contamination concerns.

Spoiled tomatoes, live cockroach infestations in the cooking and grinding areas, clogged drains, and food waste dumping were also noted. Hyderabad’s Instahot Foods water testing was deemed unacceptable during the raid as it was conducted in a non-NABL lab, and records of packing material testing were unavailable.

On February 11, the Telangana food safety department conducted raids at loose milk collection and distribution centres in the eastern part of Hyderabad during the early hours of February 11. Two teams inspected multiple milk collection and distribution centres located at Karmanghat, Linnojiguda, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar.

Two Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, equipped with milk-o-screen devices and lab technicians, were deployed to conduct on-the-spot testing of loose milk samples.

On February 9, Two restaurants in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar were found flouting food safety measures in a raid on Sunday, February 9.

Teams of the food safety department raided The Fort and Delish by Homes Kitchen. At The Fort, severe cockroach infestation was found, alongside very unhygienic refrigerators and unidentified vegetables stored in large quantities without any labels.