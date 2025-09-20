Raids at govt hospital kitchens in Hyderabad reveal gross food safety lapses

Hyderabad: Food safety officials uncovered major lapses, including uncovered bins and risk of pests entering the kitchens, while inspecting diet kitchens at three government hospitals in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 20.

Government hospitals in Hyderabad

Diet kitchens of three government hospitals, including the Government Maternity Hospital in Sultan Bazar run by Katikam Linga Reddy, Government ENT Hospital in Koti managed by Shiva Sai Manpower Services and Area Hospital Nampally under Boini Shiva Kumar, were found flouting food safety rules.

In Sultan Bazar, officials found uncovered bins with rice bags, raw vegetables placed on the floor and the management’s failure to produce water test reports.

Food safety raids at government hospitals in Hyderabad

The food handlers did not wear caps or aprons and could not show Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC).

In the second case, Area Hospital, located in Nampally, reported unclean floors, rusty racks, greasy exhaust, damp walls and damaged window mesh.

At the Government ENT Hospital in Koti, food safety officials discovered overflowing drainage, pest infestation, greasy exhaust and no separate storage facility for raw products.

Notices have been issued to the contactors, and necessary directions have been given to the medical superintendents of the hospitals.

Restaurants raided in Telangana

Food raids were conducted across restaurants and bakeries in several districts of Telangana, where stale or expired food and serious sanitation issues were found.

Officials inspected Tirumala Ice Cream Parlour and Keerthi Bakery located in Medak district and found dirty kitchens, pest control failures and licensing and labelling lapses.

The King’s Family restaurant in Rajanna Sircilla was raided, where stale chicken biryani was found stored.

In Narayanpet, officials conducted an inspection at Kaveri Kitchen and Srinivasa Hotel eateries and discovered greasy floors, poor segregation of veg and non-veg food items and expired chilli sauce as well as soft drinks like Sprite.

Notices were issued to violators, and expired or stale stocks were discarded on the spot.