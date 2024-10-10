Raids at restaurants in Old City of Hyderabad uncover cockroach infestation

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducted raids at popular eateries in the Old City of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Despite ongoing inspections, violations continue to surface each time the team conducts checks.

Violations found during Raids at restaurants in Old City of Hyderabad

In Thursday’s raids, conducted at Hotel Fiza and Baker and Sukha Sagar Udipi Veg, the food safety team discovered various violations, including cockroach infestations inside the kitchen premises.

At Hotel Fiza and Baker, the team found the refrigerator in a highly unhygienic condition. The food items stored inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled properly.

Moreover, the doors and windows were found open without proper insect-proof screens to prevent pest entry. The team also discovered suspected leftover food stored inside the refrigerator.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗙𝗶𝘇𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗕𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮

07.10.2024



* Medical fitness certificates, Pest control records and Water analysis reports for RO water using at premises for cooking were not available.



* Tiles and walls found broken and shedding particles… pic.twitter.com/TtXPwyDFAm — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 10, 2024

During the raids at well-known restaurants in the Old City of Hyderabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the storeroom at Sukha Sagar Udipi Veg. Drain water stagnation was noted near the washing area, and the drain was found open.

Additionally, prepared and semi-prepared food items were found without proper labeling.

𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗨𝗱𝗶𝗽𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗴, 𝗕𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮

07.10.2024



* FSSAI license found to be expired on 03/10/2024 and not renewed.



* ⁠Medical fitness and Pest control records not found.



* ⁠False ceiling (POP) inside dining area found to be damaged due to water… pic.twitter.com/lLLIevn0WZ — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 10, 2024

Inspections in the city

Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, including the Old City, violations continue to surface during inspections.

It remains to be seen how these raids will improve the hygiene of the food served in eateries throughout the city.