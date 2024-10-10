Traffic curbs imposed for Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In light of the Bathukamma celebrations, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions in key areas of the city today.

The curbs will be in effect from 4 pm to 11 pm, impacting the areas around the Police Control Room, Legislative Assembly, and Upper Tank Bund.

Key traffic diversions for Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad

Following are the diversions for the celebrations

Iqbal Minar to Upper Tank Bund: Traffic will be diverted towards the Telugu Thalli flyover. V.V. Statue and Khairatabad Flyover to NTR Marg: Vehicles will be redirected at Necklace Rotary towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Compound Lane. Ranigunj to PVNR Marg (Necklace Road): Traffic will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Minister Road. Minister Road to PVNR Marg (Necklace Road): Traffic will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Ranigunj. Liberty to Upper Tank Bund: Vehicles will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar. Secunderabad to Upper Tank Bund: Traffic will be redirected at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House. Dhobi Ghat to Children’s Park/Upper Tank Bund: Traffic will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kawadiguda “X” roads.

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficRestrictions

Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of "Saddula Bathukamma" celebrations on 10.10.2024 from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam to Bathukamma Ghat (Rotary Children's Park) on Upper Tank Bund b/w 16:00 and 23:00 hours. #Bathukamma pic.twitter.com/AHL4eFkPhr — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 9, 2024

Additional diversions for Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad include traffic from DBR Mills being rerouted at Kawadiguda “X” roads towards Jabbar Complex, and vehicles from CGO Towers intending to reach Sailing Club will be redirected towards DBR Mills and Jabbar Complex.

Also Read Ahead of wedding season, function halls in Hyderabad flooded with advance bookings

Impact on RTC, city buses

Apart from traffic curbs for normal vehicles due to Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad, there will be restrictions for RTC buses.

Inter-district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad to MGBS via Tank Bund will be diverted at Sweekar-Upakar Junction and rerouted through YWCA, Sangeeth, Mettuguda, Tarnaka, Nallakunta, Fever Hospital, and other landmarks before reaching MGBS.

coming from Secunderabad to MGBS via Tank Bund will be diverted at Sweekar-Upakar Junction and rerouted through YWCA, Sangeeth, Mettuguda, Tarnaka, Nallakunta, Fever Hospital, and other landmarks before reaching MGBS. City buses heading towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the Bathukamma festivities. The Hyderabad Traffic Police are urging residents to use alternate routes and follow the diversions for smooth traffic flow.