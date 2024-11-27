Raids at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul uncover rat faeces, cockroaches

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on food safety standards, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted thorough inspections at Restaurants in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul on November 26. The inspections targeted several food businesses, revealing alarming hygiene violations that could pose serious health risks to patrons.

Raids at Khan e Khas, Shahi Dastarkhan, Bademiyan Kababs restaurants in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

Khan-E-Khas

At Khan-E-Khas, inspectors found that the establishment was operating without a valid FSSAI license. During the inspection, leftover food from the previous day was discovered in the kitchen and was immediately discarded.

Additionally, critical documents such as pest control records, medical fitness certificates, and water analysis reports were missing.

The premises of the Hyderabad restaurant showed signs of neglect with broken tiles, water stagnation, and a lack of insect-proof screens to prevent pest entry.

A refrigerator was found in unsanitary conditions, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items stored together.

Most concerning was the observation of rat faecal matter on shelves used for raw food storage, indicating a possible rat infestation. The kitchen design also failed to provide adequate working space for proper cleaning processes.

Shahi Dastarkhan

The inspection at Shahi Dastarkhan revealed similarly troubling conditions. Greasy walls and ceiling shedding particles were noted, alongside patchy flooring and stagnant water.

The kitchen of this Hyderabad restaurant lacked insect-proof screens, leading to a live cockroach infestation on the first floor. Expired food items, including mango masala and coconut milk, were found in the storeroom and disposed of on-site.

Stagnant drain water due to accumulated food waste further highlighted the establishment’s poor hygiene practices. However, it was noted that medical fitness certificates were maintained by the food business operator.

Bademiyan Kababs

At Bademiyan Kababs, inspectors discovered that the establishment had not displayed its food license prominently.

The kitchen was cluttered with cobwebs, and food items stored inside refrigerators were improperly labelled.

Similar to the other restaurants in the Hyderabad vicinity, pest control records and medical fitness certificates were absent.

Synthetic food colours suspected of being used in kababs and Chinese dishes were found and discarded. Additionally, food handlers were observed working without hair caps or gloves, and the premises were open to the outside environment without adequate insect-proofing.

Public health concerns

These inspections come amid rising concerns over food safety in Hyderabad’s dining establishments. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has emphasised the importance of maintaining high hygiene standards in restaurants across Hyderabad. She warned that establishments found violating health regulations could face severe penalties or even closure.