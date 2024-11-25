Cigarette butt found in biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Customers were astonished to allegedly find a cigarette butt inside a biryani plate, served at Hyderabad’s most popular biryani restaurant Bawarchi, located at RTC X roads. The incident has dented the credibility of one of the most loved brands of Hyderabad biryani.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of customers dining at the restaurant is seen engaging in heated arguments with the management after they found a cigarette butt in one of the plates they were served the restaurant’s famous biryani.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media triggering outrage.

However, Siasat.com was unable to connect with the hotel management for a comment.

Bawarchi among Hyderabad’s go to restaurants for biryani

The restaurant, a darling to the city’s biryani lovers and content creators alike, was started in 1994, by a family that moved from the then ‘Bombay’, to Hyderabad and began serving biryani in a small shop. Though started by a non-Hyderabadi, the restaurants’ chefs had mastered the city’s flavour palette, which gained popularity within a short period.

Soon, Bawarchi was established as one of the leading names for Hyderabadi Biryani. The popularity of the restaurant has even led to several restaurants being launched with the same name ‘Bawarchi’, with a host of prefixes like ‘New’, ‘Golden’, ‘Airport’ and ‘Green’. However, this RTC X Road branch continues to be the original eatery that serves Hyderabad’s authentic flavourful biryani.

The restaurant is known for its consistency of perfectly cooked biryani, with soft-succulent meat, cooked with ample spices. The restaurant is known for its biryanis being safe and fresh as well, due to the large order quantity they have every day.

The incident of the customers finding cigarette butt raises questions about the restaurant’s quality standards, which has remained among the go-to destinations for a biryani-outing among Hyderabad’s working class.

Food safety and hygiene remain the prime risk factors among restaurants in Hyderabad. The food safety department has been ramping up its inspection raids but still falls short of ensuring restaurants in the entire city have hygienic kitchens, following prescribed food safety mandates.