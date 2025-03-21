Raids conducted at dairy units in Hyderabad

Raids conducted at dairy units in Hyderabad. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at dairy units in Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the raid, they found multiple violations.

At Shrinath Dairy Unit, the team found that the walls at the entrance of the unit were dirty with pan masala stains. The unit had several openings to the outside environment and was not fitted with insect-proof meshes.

Moreover, the presence of houseflies and cockroaches was observed in the unit. Cobwebs were noticed in several places in the unit.

Rodent infestation was observed in the unit, and no rat pads were seen.

Raids at one of the famous dairy units in Hyderabad, Yashoda Dairy Products, Jeedimetla, revealed that while its employees were wearing hairnets, they were found handling food articles with bare hands.

The unit had several openings to the outside environment and was not fitted with insect-proof meshes.

Apart from that, housefly infestation was observed.

Importance of adhering to food safety standards

These raids underscore the urgent need for dairy units in Hyderabad to comply with food safety regulations. Such violations not only endanger public health but also erode customer trust. Authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining hygiene.

The ongoing crackdown by the food safety department aims to elevate safety standards and ensure that Hyderabad’s food scene remains appealing and trustworthy for both residents and visitors.

