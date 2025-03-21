Raids conducted at dairy units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at dairy units in Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the raid, they found multiple violations.

Violations found during raids at dairy units in Hyderabad

At Shrinath Dairy Unit, the team found that the walls at the entrance of the unit were dirty with pan masala stains. The unit had several openings to the outside environment and was not fitted with insect-proof meshes.

Moreover, the presence of houseflies and cockroaches was observed in the unit. Cobwebs were noticed in several places in the unit.

Rodent infestation was observed in the unit, and no rat pads were seen.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Katedan area on 20.03.2025.



𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁, 𝗦𝘆.𝗡𝗼.𝟰𝟴, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻



* Walls at the entrance of the unit were found to be dirty with Pan Masala stains.



Raids at one of the famous dairy units in Hyderabad, Yashoda Dairy Products, Jeedimetla, revealed that while its employees were wearing hairnets, they were found handling food articles with bare hands.

The unit had several openings to the outside environment and was not fitted with insect-proof meshes.

Apart from that, housefly infestation was observed.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Qutubullapur area on 18.03.2025.



𝗬𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗝𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗹𝗮, 𝗤𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* Doors are not close fitted to prevent entry of pests.



Importance of adhering to food safety standards

These raids underscore the urgent need for dairy units in Hyderabad to comply with food safety regulations. Such violations not only endanger public health but also erode customer trust. Authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining hygiene.

The ongoing crackdown by the food safety department aims to elevate safety standards and ensure that Hyderabad’s food scene remains appealing and trustworthy for both residents and visitors.