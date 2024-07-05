Raids conducted at multi-cuisine restaurant, hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids at a multi-cuisine restaurant and a hotel in Hyderabad.
During the raids at both eateries located in Tolichowki, many violations were found.
Kitchen premises found open to outside environment
At Hyderabad’s 4 Seasons Multi-cuisine Restaurant, the kitchen premises were found open to the outside environment from one side without an insect-proof screen, and the doors were not close-fitted to avoid the entry of pests or dust. Open dustbins were also found.
Additionally, water stagnation was observed near cleaning areas, and loose plaster flakes were seen inside the kitchen premises.
The team seized misbranded items like Sweet Sounf, Fry Sounf, and Potli ka Masala for not having the date of manufacturing/packing.
At another eatery, Hotel Rumaan, also located in Tolichowki, the kitchen premises were found open to the outside environment without an insect-proof screen, and the doors were not close-fitted to avoid the entry of pests or dust. Open dustbins were observed.
Moreover, stored food articles inside the refrigerator were not covered and not labeled properly.
Raids continue at restaurants, hotels in Hyderabad
For the past few weeks, raids have been continuously taking place at various locations in the city and other districts of Telangana to ensure the quality of food.
So far, raids have been conducted at many restaurants, hotels, PGs, and supermarkets in Hyderabad.
Though these raids are a step towards ensuring the quality of food for residents, violations still continue at many restaurants in the city.