Raids in Hyderabad company find 60 tonne spiked coconut powder

Hyderabad: Food safety officials conducted a massive raid across the city and seized 60 tonnes of adulterated coconut powder on Friday, December 6.

The Telangana food safety department officials raided Akash Trading Co. situated in Begum Bazaar of Hyderabad and discovered it was involved in the repacking of desiccated coconut of various brands, a violation of food safety norms.

The officials found that imported desiccated coconut powder was mixed with locally produced non-desiccated coconut powder.

Coconut powder worth a total value of Rs 92.47 lakh was seized from the establishment premises.

Officials said that legal actions will be initiated against the company under the provisions of the Food Safety Act of 2006.

Food Safety Officers, along with SOT Police team, have conducted suprise inspections in Begum Bazar area on 06.12.2024.



𝗔𝗸𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼., 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗮𝗿



The FBOs at the location were identified to be involved in the repacking of Coconut Powder with… pic.twitter.com/0ulCdvH4pI — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 7, 2024

The Telangana food safety department has uncovered various food adulteration incidents through multiple raids in Hyderabad recently.

In November, the commissioner’s task force and the Bowenpally police jointly raided ‘Sony Ginger Garlic Paste’ in Secunderabad. The company was using substandard raw materials and other adulterants to make the ginger garlic past .

The food safety department raided a food processing unit in Khammam on November 18 and seized 960 kg of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

Officials inspected ‘Magic Ginger Garlic Paste’ manufacturing unit in Ricca Bazaar in Khammam Town where they found multiple food safety violations.

On October 8, the task force team raided the premises of Konark Tea in Fatehnagar, Hyderabad, and discovered tea powder adulteration.

The inspection uncovered widespread adulteration of loose tea powder, which was mixed with harmful substances before being packaged and distributed to tea stalls across Hyderabad.