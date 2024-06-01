Raids on restaurants expand to districts beyond Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After conducting inspections at restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force team of the Food Safety Department of Telangana began inspecting restaurants in various districts of the state.

Yesterday, the team conducted inspections at food establishments in the Hanumakonda district.

Inspections in Hanumakonda district

In the district, the inspections were conducted at Sri Amogham Foods, Hotel Shreya, and Hotel Ashoka.

At Sri Amogham Foods, it was found that synthetic food colors were used in food preparation. Semi-prepared and raw food items were stored in the refrigerator without proper labeling and covering. Other irregularities were also found.

Special team has conducted inspections in food establishments in Hanumakonda District on 30.05.2024.



𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗔𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗡𝗮𝗸𝗸𝗮𝗹𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗮, 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮



* Synthetic food colours used in food preparation.



* Raw meat (chicken) 25kg & Cauliflower… pic.twitter.com/GTVB24gXDn — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 31, 2024

During the inspection at Hotel Shreya, houseflies were found in prepared food, and fungal infestation (mould) was found on cooked chicken stored in the refrigerator.

In the restaurant, food handlers were found without hair caps, gloves, aprons, and medical fitness certificates.

Moreover, the dustbins were found open without lids and placed near cooked food, and open drainage was observed in the kitchen.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗮

Opp. Bus stand, Hanumakonda

30.05.2024



* Usage of synthetic food colors traced.



* Raw chicken (10kg), Rotten eggs (50), Jaggery (7kg), Prepared fish tikka (1kg) which got spoiled and Idly batter (3 kg) was seized and discarded.



* House flies found in… pic.twitter.com/Gc9nZGQgjB — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 31, 2024

At Hotel Ashoka, idly batter (8 kg) and boiled milk (5 L) in which houseflies were found were discarded. Synthetic food colors, chicken masala (11 packets), and sauce (3 bottles) were found to be expired.

Moreover, food handlers were found without proper hairnets, aprons, and gloves.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗸𝗮

Hanumakonda

30.05.2024



* Idly batter (8kg), Boiled milk (5L) in which Houseflies were traced were discarded.



* Synthetic food colours, Chicken masala (11 pkts), Sauce (3 bottles) found to be expired and hence discarded.



* Prepared food was kept under… pic.twitter.com/nFbHSW32xX — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 31, 2024

Raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

Recently, the task force team conducted raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad and found many irregularities.

At some restaurants, the team found hygiene issues, while at others, the usage of expired products was noted.

Following the inspections, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to give hygiene ratings to restaurants in Hyderabad.

This initiative aims to increase the accountability of NRAI members.

It remains to be seen how these initiatives will improve hygiene standards in restaurants in the city.