On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, we remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a visionary leader whose legacy continues to inspire millions. While Hyderabadis admire the grandeur of Golconda Fort, the hill forts of Maharashtra’s Sahyadris tell a powerful story of courage and strategy.

Built on steep cliffs with natural defenses, these rugged strongholds were the backbone of his kingdom and remain lasting symbols of brilliant planning and engineering.

1. Shivneri: Where the Legend Was Born

Located near Junnar in Maharashtra, Shivneri Fort is the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj in 1630. The fort’s shape resembles a Shivalinga, and its seven strong gates provided maximum protection. Visitors can see the Shivai Devi Temple, after whom Maharaj was named, and the room where he was born. A stone cradle inside marks this sacred spot, making it an emotional and historic experience for visitors.

2. Raigad: Capital of Swarajya

Raigad Fort, the capital of the Maratha Empire, witnessed Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation in 1674. From the Nagarkhana entrance, one can imagine royal ceremonies and governance. Highlights include Holi Cha Mal, once a busy marketplace, and Hirkani Buruj, named after the brave woman who climbed down the steep cliff at night to reach her child.

3. Rajgad: The First Capital

Rajgad Fort was Shivaji Maharaj’s first capital and remained so for nearly 26 years. Known as the “King of Forts,” it is admired for its vast size and scenic beauty. The fort has three long plateaus called Machis, offering breathtaking views of valleys and hills. The Sanjivani Machi, with its long defensive walls, gives visitors a glimpse into the military strength and planning of the Maratha Empire.

4. Sindhudurg: Guardian of the Sea

Sindhudurg Fort, built on a rocky island along the Konkan coast, reflects Shivaji Maharaj’s strong naval vision. Its massive walls were reinforced with lead to withstand powerful ocean waves. The fort houses the Shree Shivchhatrapati Temple, the only temple dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj, where visitors can see his hand and footprints preserved as a mark of respect.

5. Pratapgad: Fort of Strategy and Victory

Situated near Mahabaleshwar, Pratapgad Fort is famous for the historic battle between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan. The fort’s double-layered walls and strategic design show brilliant military planning. A tall bronze statue of Shivaji Maharaj stands proudly here, along with the Bhavani Temple, where he is believed to have received blessings before important battles.

6. Sinhagad: Symbol of Courage and Sacrifice

Sinhagad Fort near Pune is closely linked to the bravery of Tanaji Malusare, one of Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal generals. Tanaji sacrificed his life while recapturing the fort, earning it the name “Sinhagad,” meaning Lion’s Fort. Today, visitors can see his memorial and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding valley. The fort is also known for simple local food like hot pithla-bhakri served by villagers.

A Legacy Beyond Time

Shivaji Maharaj controlled more than 300 forts during his reign. Forts like Torna, his first conquest at the age of 16, and Lohagad remain popular among trekkers.

For Hyderabad travellers, these forts offer a powerful journey into history. Whether reached by train or road via Pune, walking through them brings the past vividly alive.