Rail Minister claims Centre sanctioned Rs 5,000 cr for Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashvini Vaishnav on Saturday, July 11, said that the Centre has increased the railway budget for Tellangana to Rs 5,000 crore.

He accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of providing a railway budget of merely Rs 880 crore for the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

According to the minister, the Secunderabad Railway Station is being modernised and funds have been allocated for the redevelopment of 40 railway stations in the state.

Vaishnav also claimed that the Vande Bharat trains are among the best in the world and said five such services are currently operating in Telangana.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train next year

While delivering a lecture on “Technology’s Role in Viksit Bharat-2047” held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Vaishnav announced that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will be launched next year.

The event was also attended by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Highlighting the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Vaishnaw said that AI is helping solve many technological issues and providing vast opportunities in the electronics sector.

He said that the Centre has approved four electronic manufacturing units in Telangana, adding that production has already begun in one of the three sanctioned semiconductor facilities.

The minister also revealed that the Centre has approved seven new bullet train corridors across the country. Of these, three corridors have been sanctioned for Telangana, connecting Hyderabad with Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.