Railway officers use track maintainers for own work: Union tells Rahul

New Delhi: The All India Railway Track Maintainers Union gave its representation to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently when he visited the Delhi Cantt railway station to apprise himself of their challenges and working conditions.

Various office bearers of the union, AIRTU, handed over a written note to Gandhi in which they alleged that the Railway Ministry has adopted an apathetic attitude towards about four lakh track maintainers, who work day and night to ensure safe train operations in the country.

The Railway Ministry didn’t respond when asked to share its comment on the questions and issues raised by the track maintainers’ body.

“Everyday on an average one track maintainer sacrifices his life while working on the track in the Indian Railways. The several reasons for this are that there is no guarantee of safety, long duration of extremely difficult work and reduction in the number of employees on the track,” said the note, signed by the officer bearers of the Union.

“Many track maintainers, who are supposed to work on track, have been employed by the Railway officials for their personal work due to which the tracks are not being maintained properly resulting in frequent accidents,” it added.

According to the Union, track maintainers are working against all odds in all sorts of extreme weather conditions – heat, cold and rain, however, they are deprived of many facilities which other departments of the Railways get.

“The Railway Ministry claimed that they have provided a ‘Rakshak App’ to track maintainers which gives an alert before the arrival of trains so that they can move away from the track but that’s not true. None of the track workers in all 68 divisions have been provided with this App due to which we have frequent cases of running over and death of track maintainers by trains,” said All India Railway Trackmaintainer Union (AIRTU) National General Secretary Kantharaju.

He added the track maintainers don’t have an opportunity to avail promotions as they cannot take part in the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) to become assistant station masters or freight train guards etc.

AIRTU National Working President Chand Mohammed, who met Gandhi during his visit to the Delhi Cantt station, said that he raised the issue of the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, introduction of a separate risk allowance, which should be 30 per cent of the basic salary and an infection allowance because track maintainers work in dirty and infectious places and often fall ill.

Demanding ‘Gang Halt’ for rest while working, he said, “Due to being an open line area, we have to stay under the open sky for 24 hours in all three seasons like winter, summer and rainy season whereas there is enough land around the railway track. Hence, there is a need to develop Gang Halts or Rest Rooms at an appropriate distance in each section and also make proper arrangements for drinking water, lights etc. in it.”

The Union members also demanded an eight-hour working shift and relaxation during night patrolling in extreme harsh weather conditions.

“We have been writing to the Railway Boards about all these issues but we have not received any response or action. We had no option but to write to the Leader of the Opposition and seek his help in getting our issues redressed. We will approach other MPs and leaders and seek their assistance as well,” said Satish Yadav, General Secretary of AIRTU, Western Railway.