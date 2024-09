South Central Railway announces extension of special trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday, September 4, announced extension of special trains.

Train number 09419 from Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli which runs on Thursday will operate from September 26 to December 26. Train number 09420 from Tiruchchirappalli – Ahmedabad which runs on Sunday will operate from Spetember 29 to December 29.

Train number 09520 from Okha-Madurai which runs on Monday will operate from September 30 to December 30. Train number 09519 from Madurai-Okha which runs on Friday will operate from October 4 to January 3.