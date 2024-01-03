Railway official who revealed costs to set up ‘PM Selfie Booth’ transferred

A day before the CPRO's transfer, Railway Board issued an advisory to deal with RTIs (Right to Information) applications 'with caution.'

Published: 3rd January 2024 3:01 pm IST
The Central Railway chief PRO officer who had replied to the RTI on information regarding the cumulative expenditure on the 3D PM Modi Selfie Booth across railway stations was transferred

The Central Railways chief public relations officer (CPRO), who provided information to the RTI query regarding cumulative expenditure on 3D PM Modi Selfie Booths, has been transferred before the completion of his tenure

The tenure of a CPRO lasts for two years, however, Shivraj Manaspure, an IRTS officer of the 2011 batch, took charge only in May last year. On December 29, 2023, he was transferred to the Central Railways Mumbai headquarters without any reason. It is yet to be known where he has been posted.

A day before Manaspure’s transfer, the Railway Board issued an advisory to deal with RTIs (Right to Information) applications ‘with caution.’

He has been replaced by Swapnil D Nila.

On December 27, 2023, The Hindu published a report stating that a staggering Rs 1.65 crore was spent on 3D PM selfie booths across the railway stations. The report was based on an RTI filed by a retired railway official Ajay Bose.

In response, the Central Railways replied that the government plans to install two types of selfie booths – permanent and temporary. The reply, however, failed to mention the names of the agencies involved.

