Railway police rescue 1 month old baby in Secunderabad

The infant went missing when the mother, Gauri, who is speech-impaired, asked a female toilet cleaner at Kazipet railway station to look after the baby.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2025 8:52 am IST
An image of an infant used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force at the Secunderabad station rescued a 1-month-old baby on Friday, May 30. The infant went missing from Kazipet railway station on May 27.

The infant went missing when the mother, Gauri, who is speech-impaired, asked a female toilet cleaner at Kazipet railway station to look after the baby. Gauri went to fetch milk; when she returned, both were missing.

Based on her complaint, the Kazipet railway police booked a case and examined the CCTV footage at various places and traced the woman and the infant to Secunderabad railway station.

After being alerted the Secunderabad railway police detained the woman and rescued the infant. The accused and the baby were further handed over to the Kazipet railway police.

