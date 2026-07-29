Railways sanction 16 ROBs, four level crossings for Peddapalli

As on June 1, 2026, there are 13 ROBs, 26 RUBs and 20 LCs in Pedapalli.

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Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw- IANS

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, July 29, said that 16 Road over Bridge (ROB) works have been sanctioned in Pedapalli Lok Sabha constituency and Technical Feasibility reports/ Detailed Project Reports are being prepared for four level crossings (LCs).

He was replying to a question raised by MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam in the Lok Sabha about the completion of sanctioned ROB works, Deccan Chronicle reported.

As of June 1, 2026, a total of 4,993 ROB and Road Under Bridge (RUB) works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,17,492 crore by the Indian Railways, including 118 ROB and RUBs in Telangana. The Telangana projects have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 4,883 crore and are at various stages of planning and execution.

Subhan Bakery

As on June 1, 2026, there are 13 ROBs, 26 RUBs and 20 LCs in Pedapalli.

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