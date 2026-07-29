Railways sanction 16 ROBs, four level crossings for Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, July 29, said that 16 Road over Bridge (ROB) works have been sanctioned in Pedapalli Lok Sabha constituency and Technical Feasibility reports/ Detailed Project Reports are being prepared for four level crossings (LCs).
He was replying to a question raised by MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam in the Lok Sabha about the completion of sanctioned ROB works, Deccan Chronicle reported.
As of June 1, 2026, a total of 4,993 ROB and Road Under Bridge (RUB) works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,17,492 crore by the Indian Railways, including 118 ROB and RUBs in Telangana. The Telangana projects have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 4,883 crore and are at various stages of planning and execution.
As on June 1, 2026, there are 13 ROBs, 26 RUBs and 20 LCs in Pedapalli.