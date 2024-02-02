Railways in Telangana set for transformation with Rs-31,221 crore investment

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways is gearing up for a major transformation in Telangana, as Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an investment of Rs 5,071 crore for this year out of total Rs 31,221 crore.

This funding will be directed towards various railway infrastructure projects, including the development of new rail lines and the modernization of stations.

During a virtual media interaction, Minister Vaishnaw provided state-wise figures, highlighting the investment in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For Andhra Pradesh, the total investment reaches Rs 68,059 crore, with a Budget allocation of Rs 9,138 crore for the current year.

According to Minister Vaishnaw, the allotment of funds for Telangana has increased by 8.5 times, while for Andhra Pradesh, it has surged by at least 10 times.

The Minister pointed out that in the period between 2009-14, the average railway outlay for Telugu States was Rs 886 crore. In contrast, the current investment signifies a considerable boost in railway infrastructure development.

Over the last decade, Telangana has witnessed remarkable progress in capacity building. The construction of new rail lines and other infrastructure projects has been a key focus.

Notably, the length of railway lines in Telangana has increased from 70 km to an impressive 246 km. Additionally, the electrification process has achieved 100% completion in Telangana and reached 97% in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana is set to experience a significant facelift with the development of 40 stations and the construction of 414 flyovers or underbridges.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, 72 stations are undergoing redevelopment, accompanied by the construction of 709 road underpasses or overpasses.