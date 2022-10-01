RailWire customers can now use home broadband plans on RailTel’s wifi network

New Delhi: Broadband RailWire customers can now use their home broadband plans on RailTel’s high speed wifi network across 6105 railway stations, the rail PSU said on Satueday.

RailWire subscribers need not buy prepaid wi-fi plans at railway stations and can use their RailWire FTTH (Fiber to the home) subscriptions on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network.

“To avail this facility they just need to use their Smartphone, switch on Wi-Fi, select RailWire SSID and click hyper link provided on captive portal (log in screen) to punch RailWire user ID and password.

“RailTel’s Wi-Fi at railway stations are spread across India and is one of the single largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks, globally, which gets accessed by more than 10 lakh unique users every day. Currently RailWire has 4.82 lakh subscribers across India and the number is only growing,” the PSU said.

OTT contents can now be enjoyed on any of the 6105 railway Stations using Stations Wi-Fi network while family members may enjoy OTT at Home broadband at the same time.

The OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans start from Rs 499 per month with 14 OTTs, which is quite affordable and is available across country. RailWire has internet penetration in rural areas with more than 50 per cent of subscribers in semi urban or rural areas.

“RailTel is committed to strengthen its RailWire infrastructure, spread deeper into data starved areas, unleash more infotainment offering and improve value propositions for its RailWire customers in near future. Making home broadband plan available at Station WiFi network across India is a unique value proposition for our esteemed RailWire customers,” said Sanjai Kumar, CMD-RailTel.