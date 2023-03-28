Rain damage assistance, Gruha Lakshmi: KCR issues directions

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday issued directions for the Rs 10,000 per acre rain damage relief to be deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers along with an assistance of Rs 3 lakh for each beneficiary of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The directions were given to the state officials at a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan.

The chief minister also issued instructions to district collectors to conduct a cluster-wise survey involving Agriculture Extension Officers (AEO) and to submit a detailed report on the crop damage. He further directed the chief secretary to deposit the financial assistance directly into the farmers’ bank accounts.

KCR also directed the chief secretary to take up measures to frame guidelines for the scheme and issue them at the earliest.

Podu lands

As part of the BRS government’s keenness to find a permanent solution for the podu land issue, KCR enquired about the preparedness of the administration for issuing pattas to beneficiaries.

To that enquiry, the officials informed that passbooks pertaining to four lakh acres which are to be handed over to 1.55 lakh beneficiaries were printed and ready for distribution.

After the reply, the chief minister stated that a date would be announced shortly for beginning the process, a press release informed.

Sheep distribution

Regarding sheep distribution. KCR directed the district collectors to begin the programme soon and stated that sheep procurement would be taken up under the aegis of the respective district collectors.

Sri Rama Navami at Bhadrachalam

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund for holding the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavalu at Bhadrachalam temple as part of Sri Rama Navami festivities on Thursday.