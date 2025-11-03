Rain spell to continue in Telangana until Nov 7; cold wave to sweep next

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience persistent rainfall until November 7, following which the state will face a cold wave.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sudden weather shift is attributed to persistent monsoon conditions and global atmospheric patterns. Telangana will face intermittent light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days.

The ongoing wet spell is being caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, which continues to channel moisture into the region. The total accumulated rainfall between November 2 and 7 is projected to be around 18 mm.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad will experience light rain or drizzle, especially during the evening or night, along with partly cloudy mornings. However, temperatures are likely to range around 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Here’s the complete forecast:

From November 3 to 4 : Isolated to scattered light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely across Telangana, with Hyderabad expected to witness light rain or drizzle.

: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely across Telangana, with Hyderabad expected to witness light rain or drizzle. Between November 4 and 6 : A few parts of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

: A few parts of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers. By November 7: Cloud cover is expected to recede, and the probability of rainfall will drop significantly from around 57–67 percent to nearly 39 percent.

Extreme cold post November 7

After rains, weather conditions ae likely to experience sharp shift to extreme cold after November 7th. On November 8, skies will turn mostly clear with no chances of rainfall, Munsif Daily reported.

Daytime temperatures are likely to settle around 30–31°C, while nighttime temperatures will dip to about 18°C. By November 9, the minimum temperature is expected to fall further to around 16°C.

Through mid-November, daytime temperatures will stabilize between 29–30°C, with nights turning significantly cooler, ranging from 15–16°C.