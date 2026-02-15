Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup is going to be held on Sunday, February 15, after Pakistan’s government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament, however, rain is likely to play spoilsport.

As per the schedule, the teams will clash in the match at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Weather report hints at rain

As per the weather report, it is cloudy in Colombo. It also mentioned that a rain threat looms over the match.

Forecasts suggest warm, humid conditions in Colombo, with the possibility of passing showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

But rain or shine, the emotional temperature will soar.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

As India and Pakistan are scheduled to play a match in the T20 World Cup, excitement is running high among fans.

It may officially be a group-stage fixture in the ICC T20 World Cup. But when India and Pakistan meet, it carries the weight of a final.

Currently, 20 teams are competing in the group stage of the tournament. Teams are divided into four groups of five teams each.

In Group A, India, Pakistan, United States of America (USA), Netherlands, and Namibia are placed. Among the teams, India and Pakistan have each bagged four points. However, the Net Run Rate (NRR) of India is 3.050 whereas it is 0.932 in the case of Pakistan.

Following is the current points table of Group A.

Team Matches played Won Net Run Rate (NRR) Points India 2 2 +3.050 4 Pakistan 2 2 +0.932 4 USA 3 1 +0.533 2 Netherlands 3 1 -1.352 2 Namibia 2 0 -2.884 0

Customary handshake

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the question on top of everyone’s mind remains unanswered: whether the teams will shake hands before or after their high-octane clash on Sunday.

India and Pakistan players have stopped shaking hands with each other since last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai, which was held in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre and the subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

The match is going to begin at 7 pm IST and it will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar.