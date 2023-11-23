Watch: Rainfall hits Hyderabad; more downpours expected today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received rainfall today after witnessing a cloudy sky in the early morning. Some localities experienced hazy weather during the early hours. More downpours are expected later in the day.

Between 8:30 am and 10 am, Saidabad received the highest rainfall of 2.3 mm. Other areas that received significant rainfall are Amberpet, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Maredpally, Nampally, and Charminar.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the city is likely to receive rainfall till November 24.

Sudden Weather change in Hyderabad, raining in several places in the city, during Office going time.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains #Rain pic.twitter.com/lOO7NfFwzS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 23, 2023

All zones of Hyderabad likely to receive more rainfall

All six zones in the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness more rainfall today and tomorrow, according to the weather department.

Additionally, cloudy skies are expected to prevail throughout the week, accompanied by hazy weather in the morning hours.

City received light rainfall yesterday

Yesterday, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Shaikpet in Hyderabad received light rainfall, measuring 0.8 mm.

Across Telangana, the highest rainfall of 37.3 mm was recorded in Nalgonda’s Damaracherla Mandal.

With the ongoing cloudy conditions and the IMD Hyderabad’s forecast, it is probable that some areas in the city will experience more downpours today.