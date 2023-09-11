Rainfall likely in Hyderabad in the evening

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which witnessed intense rainfall along with lighting yesterday, is likely to receive more downpours in the evening today.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall in the evening and night. For other districts in Telangana, he forecasted light to moderate rainfall during the evening and night.

After seeing the sky, you must have got the answer why no holiday is expected today



Today there will be scattered spells of light – moderate rains in Telangana during evening – night. Hyderabad can catch a spell of rain during evening – night mostly https://t.co/pxgBhzuQ3O — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 11, 2023

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued no alert for the state today. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in all six zones of Hyderabad.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kondurg Mandal in Rangareddy district received the highest rainfall in the state yesterday, measuring 91 mm.

On Sunday, Hyderabad also experienced rainfall, with the highest recorded at 49.5 mm in Golconda.

Other parts of the city such as Musheerabad, Saidabad, Nampally, Charminar, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Secunderabad, Maredpally, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Amberpet received over 30 mm of rainfall yesterday.

Given today’s rainfall forecast for the city, residents should take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.