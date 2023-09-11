Rainfall likely in Hyderabad in the evening

Other districts of Telangana expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the evening and night.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2023 10:24 am IST
IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana
People are stuck as commuters wade through the waterlogged street amid heavy rainfall in Hyderabad (ANI Photo) [File photo]

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which witnessed intense rainfall along with lighting yesterday, is likely to receive more downpours in the evening today.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall in the evening and night. For other districts in Telangana, he forecasted light to moderate rainfall during the evening and night.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued no alert for the state today. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in all six zones of Hyderabad.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kondurg Mandal in Rangareddy district received the highest rainfall in the state yesterday, measuring 91 mm.

On Sunday, Hyderabad also experienced rainfall, with the highest recorded at 49.5 mm in Golconda.

Other parts of the city such as Musheerabad, Saidabad, Nampally, Charminar, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Secunderabad, Maredpally, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Amberpet received over 30 mm of rainfall yesterday.

Given today’s rainfall forecast for the city, residents should take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.

