Rainfall, thunderstorms to decrease in Rajasthan, temperatures likely to rise: MeT

Jaipur: Thunderstorms and rainfall activity is likely to decrease across Rajasthan in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise, the regional meteorological centre here said on Wednesday, May 6.

However, north-eastern parts of the state may experience partly cloudy conditions and light rainfall at isolated places over the next two to three days, it added.

The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across most regions over the next three to four days.

“Maximum temperature may reach around 45 degrees Celsius in border areas of Jodhpur division on May 9, and a fresh spell of heatwave may begin in western parts on the same day,” it said.

Also Read UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD

Dusty winds are also likely to blow over the Jodhpur division and adjoining areas from May 7 for the next three to four days, the weather office said.

In the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded at isolated places in the state, with Sumerpur in Pali district receiving the highest rainfall of 26 mm.

The highest maximum temperature during the period was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, it added.