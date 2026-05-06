Rainfall, thunderstorms to decrease in Rajasthan, temperatures likely to rise: MeT

The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across most regions over the next three to four days.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2026 2:58 pm IST

Jaipur: Thunderstorms and rainfall activity is likely to decrease across Rajasthan in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise, the regional meteorological centre here said on Wednesday, May 6.

However, north-eastern parts of the state may experience partly cloudy conditions and light rainfall at isolated places over the next two to three days, it added.

The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across most regions over the next three to four days.

Subhan Bakery

“Maximum temperature may reach around 45 degrees Celsius in border areas of Jodhpur division on May 9, and a fresh spell of heatwave may begin in western parts on the same day,” it said.

Dusty winds are also likely to blow over the Jodhpur division and adjoining areas from May 7 for the next three to four days, the weather office said.

In the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded at isolated places in the state, with Sumerpur in Pali district receiving the highest rainfall of 26 mm.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The highest maximum temperature during the period was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2026 2:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button