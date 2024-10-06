Rains disrupt traffic in several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rains lashed Hyderabad on Sunday, October 6, causing significant disruptions across various areas of the city.

Regions including Bahadurpally, Suraram, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Medchal, and Dundigal experienced moderate rainfall, leading to severe traffic issues for commuters.

Many roads were inundated, resulting in standstill traffic and considerable inconvenience for commuters.

IMD warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a two-day warning of thunderstorms and lightning for several districts in Telangana.

The warning is in place for October 6 and 7. No further warnings have been issued beyond this period as calmer conditions are anticipated afterwards.

IMD Hyderabad has put the state under a yellow alert due to the impending thunderstorms and lightning.

For Hyderabad, partly cloudy skies are expected until October 9. During this period, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, particularly on October 6 and 7.

Rainfall during the monsoon season

Telangana has witnessed a significant increase in rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon.

The state has recorded an average of 962.6 mm of rain, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the normal 738.6 mm. Hyderabad saw a 34 percent deviation from the average, receiving 825.5 mm of rain against the expected 615.4mm. Notably, the Khairatabad area experienced a substantial 49 percent increase in rainfall, recording 947.7 mm compared to the usual 636.7 mm.

With the IMD Hyderabad forecasting additional rainfall over the next two days, the overall total for this monsoon season is expected to rise further.