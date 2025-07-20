Rains in Hyderabad bring inflows to Osman, Himayat Sagar reservoirs

Hyderabad: The city’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, are receiving moderate inflows as the monsoon season progresses. As of 8:00 am on Sunday, July 20, both reservoirs are below their Full Tank Levels (FTL).

Osman Sagar, with an FTL of 1790.00 feet (3.900 TMC), currently stands at a present level of 1782.80 feet, holding 2.474 TMC of water. The reservoir is experiencing inflows of 370 cusecs. There are no outflows reported, and the gates remain closed.

Himayat Sagar, which has an FTL of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), is presently at 1759.15 feet, with a water storage of 2.164 TMC. The reservoir is receiving inflows of 200 cusecs. Similar to Osman Sagar, there are no reported outflows, and the gates are not open.

GHMC’s public advisory for Hyderabad rains

To ensure safety during the rains, GHMC has advised Hyderabad residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas. It is also advised to stay cautious near construction sites, open drains, and manholes. Refrain from parking vehicles under trees or weak structures, it added.

For emergencies, the advisory advised people to keep important supplies and contact numbers handy. Residents can report rain-related issues through the HYDRAA Control Room by dialling 040-29555500 or 9000113667, or through the ICCC Control Room at 8712674000.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, especially with further monsoon rains anticipated in the coming weeks.



