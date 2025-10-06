Rains in Hyderabad: Scattered showers likely today evening

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive scattered rains on Monday, October 6, evening while the weather is expected to remain dry during the afternoon.

According to weather reports, showers are expected in the evening in Hyderabad today and is likely to continue till Tuesday morning.

X handle Hyderabad rains has predicted thunderstorms in west, north, central and south regions of Telangana. Districts including Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Wanaparthy are likely to witness intense spells, with rainfall up to 100mm in some areas.

According to weather expert T Balaji, Hyderabad is expected to receive rain late in the evening. Some parts of Hyderabad received light rains in the morning. Districts including Medak, Nirmal and Sangareddy experienced heavy down pour.

Both Balaji and the IMD had predicted heavy rains in Hyderabad and Telangana a day earlier, however nothing of that sort had happened. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

The last week of September once against saw hundreds of people living in areas like Osman Nagar on the banks of the Musi river leaving their homes to seek shelter as gates of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar had been opened to release excess water due to heavy rains. Many residents that said they had not even been informed, unlike usually, when they gates of the two dams were being opened.

During last week’s floods many residents claimed that the civic authorities inform them before releasing water from the Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar dams as a regular practice. Activists also claimed that this was a way the state is adopting to make residents, who live there in fear, vacate from the riverbed.