Rains in Telangana: Railway track repair underway in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, railway tracks were being repaired in Kamareddy district on Friday. August 29

The railway track between Bikkanoor and Talamadla railway stations in Kamareddy district was washed away due to heavy rain. The railway authorities repaired the track, and train services have resumed.

A video shared on social media showed the railway staff repairing the track.

The railway track between Bikkanoor and Talamadla railway stations in Kamareddy district was washed away due to heavy rain. The railway authorities repaired the track and…

On August 27, a railway track was washed away due to heavy rains in Kamareddy district. All the trains moving towards the Kamareddy and Nizamabad routes were suspended due to the impact of heavy rainfall.

Argonda village in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy district registered a record 363.8 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, followed by 238 mm rainfall at Bhiknoor in the district, leaving the people and the district administration in a helpless situation.