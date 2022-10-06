Rains likely to lash Hyderabad on Thursday; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Hyderabad will witness rainfall today. Apart from it, it also forecasted that thundershowers at times intense spells are expected.

Issuing a yellow alert, the weather department has forecasted that all seven zones of Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 6.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till October 8. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 29-31 and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state are likely to record heavy rainfall for the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday

Yesterday, rains lashed Hyderabad throwing normal life out of gear. Many areas, especially the old city of Hyderabad faced waterlogging problems and traffic flow was severely impacted.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in many areas including Amberpet, Moosarambagh, and Malakpet, Champapet, IS Sadan, Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Chadarghat, and Koti. Low-lying areas in the city were severely affected as water entered some of the houses.

In the Warangal district, three youths lost their lives, and two others received injuries due to lighting. The incident took place when they were partying.

The injured persons were shifted to Wardhannapet Government Hospital.