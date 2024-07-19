Raipur square to be renamed after STF jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxals

Raipur: A prominent roundabout in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur will be renamed after Bharat Lal Sahu, the Special Task Force (STF) jawan killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites, as a mark of honour, government officials said on Friday.

A decision to rename Mova Bazaar Chowk in the state capital after the fallen jawan was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here, they said.

The cabinet also paid rich tributes to Sahu during the meeting, said the officials.

The 38-year-old braveheart was among two constables of the STF, a specialised unit of the state police to combat Naxalism, who died when Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday night in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district.

Sahu was a resident of the Mova area in Raipur.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय ने मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में मोवा बाजार चौक रायपुर का नामकरण शहीद भरत लाल साहू चौक करने का निर्णय लिया है। यह निर्णय शहीद भरत लाल साहू की स्मृति को अक्षुण्ण रखने के लिए लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/mWVMLvqyX5 — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) July 19, 2024

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sai wrote, “To keep the memory of martyred jawan Bharat Lal Sahu ji alive, our government has decided to rename Mova Bazaar Chowk here as Shaheed Bharat Lal Sahu Chowk. I pay my humble tribute to martyr Bharat Lal Sahu ji.”