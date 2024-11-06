Raise awareness on Telangana caste survey via Friday sermons: MLC Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLC) Amer Ali Khan has called on the Muslim community to fully engage in the Telangana Household Economic and Caste Survey, which began on Wednesday, November 6. He mentioned that the door-to-door survey is a crucial opportunity for the community to have a stronger presence in governance and local representation.

Amer Ali Khan appealed to Imams, Khateebs, masjid managing committees, and mutawallis to spread awareness about the survey during the Jumma Khutba (Friday sermon) and via notice boards at mosques, dargahs, madrassas, and other Muslim religious centres.

He also encouraged all members of the community to actively participate in the survey to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed in future policymaking. He added that a campaign has been launched to emphasize the importance of correctly filling out columns 5, 6, and 7 of the survey form, which pertain to religion, caste/class, and caste/class category.

Amer Ali Khan also stressed the significance of accurately documenting caste and community details. He noted that many Muslim sub-groups fall under different Backward Classes (BC) categories.

For example, Mehtar (Muslim) is categorized under BC-A, while sub-groups like Dudekula, Laddaf, and Pinjari/Noorbash are classified under BC-B. Additionally, 14 other Muslim sub-groups, including Shaik/Shiekh, Qureshi, Khureshi, Khatik Muslim, Nai Muslim, Navid, Siddi, and Habshi, are included in the BC-E category.

He urged the public to have their ID proof and other relevant details ready when surveyors visit their homes. He particularly reminded those with names lacking a surname, such as Shaik, or with simple names like “Abdul Khader” or “Mohammed Salman,” to select the BC-E category during the survey to ensure proper classification.