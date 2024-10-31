Raj Bhavan lights up in pink to support breast cancer awareness month

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the historic Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad was illuminated in pink on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention.

The initiative, led by the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and supported by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, underscores a commitment to raising breast cancer awareness across the region.

Governor Varma stressed the crucial role of early detection in effective treatment, encouraging regular awareness initiatives to inform and empower individuals about the disease. He praised Dr. Raghu Ram and the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation for their efforts in breast cancer education, emphasizing that these efforts are saving lives across Telangana.

The event was part of a global October initiative dedicated to spreading knowledge about breast cancer, urging individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.