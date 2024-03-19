Raj Thackeray-Amit Shah meet not surprising: NCP (Sharad Pawar)

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday said Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not astonishing as there were indications of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief’s closeness to the BJP.

MNS leader Thackeray has been under the scanner of central agencies and he has been trying to save his party, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed.

The fortunes of Thackeray’s MNS have been dwindling and the meeting could salvage him and protect his party, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction further claimed.

“It is not astonishing that he met Union minister Amit Shah as there were enough indications of his closeness to the BJP,” Crasto said.

Raj Thackeray met Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to differences with his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.